Flooding will be more serious and more widespread in the future if Okanagan Lake management techniques don’t change, water experts say.
Creek flows will increase as a result of climate change, they say, and water should be drained out more quickly from the lake in the late winter and spring to accommodate the influx.
But officials with the Okanagan Water Board stop short, for now, of endorsing a call by the town of Peachland for the provincial government to immediately review how the lake’s elevation is managed through the dam at Penticton.
Anna Warwick Sears suggests the OBWB wait at least until October, after consulting with provincial environment officials, to decide whether to endorse Peachland’s call for an immediate review of lake management techniques.
“I recommend the board receive the letter from the District of Peachland at this time, and wait until October to respond to the District after we have more information,” Sears writes in a report going to the board today.
Despite Sears’ suggestion for a delayed response, her report makes plain that studies suggest operation of the dam should change to mitigate the potential for future flooding.
Recently, the OBWB prepared updated floodplain maps for Valley communities in co-operation with Northwest Hydraulic Consultants.
“Our consultants found that the frequency of flooding would be extremely high if the Okanagan Dam at Penticton continued to be operated in the same manner, given the expected increase in flows due to climate change,” Sears writes in her report.
Discussions have already taken place with B.C. officials about how drainage at the dam might be changed. But the work is theoretical.
“The old rules are still in place,” Sears writes. “In order to make changes to the rules, additional work will need to be done to evaluate the relative risk of drought and flooding under climate change and how to manage for both ends of the weather spectrum while minimizing harm,” Sears says.
Peachland councillors say the dam’s management plan is 50 years old, and doesn’t take into account changes such as population growth and development.
Essentially, Peachland hopes the current full-pool designation of 342.48 metres above sea level will be lowered. That would require water to be let out of the lake faster and sooner than is currently the case, a result of which Peachland officials say would be the reduced chance of widespread flooding and shoreline erosion such as occurred along the town’s lakeshore in the spring of 2017.
For their part, provincial officials say controlling the level of Okanagan Lake is a complicated endeavour that involves trying to reconcile competing interests such as fish habitat protection, agricultural needs, infrastructure capacity, and the protection of shoreline installations such as docks and sandy beaches.