Members of the Penticton Flyfishers Club will this week present the City of Penticton with a cheque for $159,000 for the next stage of the Penticton Creek restoration project.
The cash came from a grant through the South Okanagan Conservation Fund and will be matched by the city to pay for the engineering survey work, hydraulic modelling, detailed design, cultural and heritage plans for upper reaches 3A and 3B of Penticton Creek.
The reaches include the area from the Nanaimo Avenue bridge upstream approximately 300 metres, a priority for restoration as identified in the Penticton Creek Master Plan for flood protection and fish habitat values.
"We are pleased to be working in this partnership under the Penticton Creek Restoration Committee, and are proud to have been able to secure this grant toward the next phase of the project,” Bill Wickett of the Flyfishers Club said in a press release.
The Penticton Creek restoration project began in 2013, and seeks to restore the creek's ability to support wild fish populations, provide flood protection for the community and to improve the values of the creek as a vibrant greenspace in the heart of the city.
While estimates to restore the entirety of Penticton Creek are in the neighbourhood of $30 million, the master plan lays out a prioritized, multi-phased, and long-term approach that highlights immediate priorities, and identifies additional partners and funding opportunities.
The projected costs to restore upper reaches 3A and reach 3B are estimated at $3.35 million and are highlighted within the master plan as the highest-ranked priorities.
