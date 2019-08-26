Earlier in 2019, the Sheriff predicted that this would be the year of the rail trail. That proved to be true, both good and bad.
That prediction was based on the fact this would be the first full year of the 49-kilometre Okanagan Rail Trail between Kelowna and Coldstream, purchase of the former rail line between Armstrong and Sicamous was underway by local governments, and efforts were moving forward to develop a South Okanagan rail trail.
As well, cycling trip to rail trails at Republic in Washington state and the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes in Idaho was on the agenda.
Those were the good parts.
The bad part is a proposal by Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC) to cancel the recreation trail designation for a 67-kilometre section of the Columbia and Western Rail Trail and turn it into a logging road.
It is part of the 164-kilometre Columbia and Western Rail Trail that runs between Castlegar and Midway, a crucial part of The Great Trail of Canada (formerly called the Trans Canada Trail) through the Southern Interior.
The Sheriff has cycled parts of the CWRT several times with Constant Companion Carmen, friends and the Central Okanagan Outdoors Club. It is rough in places but so was the Okanagan Rail Trail before a hugely successful fundraising campaign raised $7.8 million for construction.
That RSTBC proposal is wrong from so many perpectives, not the least of which is public trust in RSTBC since the former rail line was given to the province by the Trans Canada Trail organization for non-motorized use in 2004.
“Currently, there is significant use of the rail grade by on-highway vehicles, and by both the public and industry,” states the Ministry of Forests in a July 26 letter to stakeholders.
The Sheriff’s conclusion: RSTBC has an enforcement problem. The ministry’s answer: change the designation of the trail to allow it.
The recently-released provincial budget 2020 consultation report highlighted the concerns of several organizations regarding non-motorized trails and included the following recommendation: “Increase operational funding for BC Parks and Recreation Sites and Trails BC to support staffing, monitoring and enforcement, maintenance, public safety and recreational infrastructure.”
“With the BC Trails Strategy currently being updated and the potential for more funding, this is not the proper time to even consider downgrading a rail trail to a dusty industrial road,” said Ciel Sander, president of the Trails Society of BC.
After last week’s column, Sander emailed the Sheriff a map showing the ministry’s true intent: to allow Interfor to clearcut more than 30 cutblocks on both sides of the rail line.
“Traditional recreational uses would continue to be accommodated along this portion of the trail,” says the ministry.
So hikers and bikers would not only have to contend with the chocking dust from logging trucks but would see a pristine forest turned into a series of ugly cutblocks. That is not going to attract cycling tourists from around the world much less encourage British Columbians to explore what Sander describes as “a spectacular experience for active outdoor recreation.”
“These slopes are easily over 25%,” says Sander so there will be no escaping the view.
“I rode the rail trail yesterday from Castlegar to Santa Rosa (Christina Lake). It’s essentially been turned into a road for most of the distance. The only section that has a ‘feel’ of rail trail now is between Coryell and Lafferty. It’s tragic what is happening to these rail trails.”
Following the 2004 transfer, TCT invested significant funds toward the development of the C&W and KVR rail trails with the view they would remain designated as recreational trails. That investment would be wasted if this non-motorized trail was turned into a logging road avoided by hikers and cyclists.
Trails Society of BC has been urging Recreation Sites and Trails BC to properly manage provincial rail trails, says Sander. In other words, do your job.
“Instead, without any public consultation or oversight, the trail has been overrun with motorized vehicles destroying the surface, making it dangerous and difficult to cycle and walk on, and displacing the active trail users these rail trails were established for,” he says.
“This portion of rail corridor contains engineering structures including steel trestles, hard rock tunnels, major culverts and retaining walls atypical of recreation trails, and requiring management beyond typical trail standards,” argues the ministry.
You mean like the 16 wood trestles, two steel spans and two rock tunnels in the Myra Canyon of Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park, also part of The Grand Trail of Canada?
You can’t help but be suspicious of the ministry’s timing. The notice to stakeholders is dated July 26 and it requests feedback by Aug. 26 — about four weeks — when many people are enjoying their summer holidays, entertaining vacationing guests and are possibly out-of-town.
Comments about this “proposed administrative change” should be sent to John Hawkings, director of RTSBC, at: recinfo@gov.bc.ca with the subject line “CWRT change in administration comments.”
* * * * *
That rail trail-to-logging road proposal also caught the attention of other Southern Interior recreation groups.
Ritchie Leslie, president of the Vernon Outdoors Club, circulated an email to all VOC members asking them “if they share my personal opposition to the proposal from Rec Sites and Trails BC — to write to concerned officials and cc all the relevant B.C. politicians . . .”
“I am also working on an executive resolution.”
Also in the North Okanagan, “we have been writing e-mails/letters and publicizing this too,” says Harold Sellers, president of the Ribbons of Green Trails Society.
In Kelowna, the Central Okanagan Outdoors Club has urged its members to write and Jan J. of the Okanagan Slow and Steady Hikers group, sent a link “in the hopes that you can comment or email the appropriate persons to prevent our rail-to-trail areas being closed.”
The RSTBC proposal also caught the attention of the Shuswap Trail Alliance which is partner in the Armstrong-to-Sicamous Rail Trail.
“I have just received a copy of the Stakeholder Letter and must confess, I am alarmed,” wrote Phil McIntyre-Paul, the alliance’s executive director, in his email to John Hawkings, RTSBC director.
“I have had the privilege of attending community consultations regarding the rail trail in this area, and while I recognize there are conflicts between user groups and interests, these did not negate the continued unprecedented importance and value of this rail trail corridor for each of the communities in the region and for the wider province.
“It was my belief during those meetings that with appropriate facilitation and planning, leadership would eventually come to a position of realizing the opportunities being missed and be able to work with the province in realizing the full potential of the rail trail corridor as a non-motorized destination trail . . .
“Removal of any designation without a much wider period of reflection, publicity and consultation seems irresponsible . . .
“This is of provincial importance, and should be looked at from the highest level of government leadership. I encourage you to maintain the recreational trail status of the rail corridor, and focus first on a full review of why this extraordinary asset continues to be under-realized.”
* * * * *
Last weekend’s Making Tracks column noted ongoing vehicle damage to the KVR trail between June Springs Road (Little White forest service road, west end of the Myra Canyon) and Chute Lake, mainly due to ATVs. It too is the responsibility of RTSBC.
“We are aware of similar issues along parts of the June Springs-to-Chute Lake section of the KVR that you mention, and we understand that the particular section is designated as a ‘transportation corridor,’” said Jane O’Faherty, communications adviser for the Trans Canada Trail organization.
“That is why we want to speak out about the proposed removal of ‘recreational trail’ designation along the Fife-Castlegar section as we are concerned that if the proposed designation change on the 67-kilometre section goes ahead, we are allowing more trails to become transportation corridors.”
***
A reminder you can celebrate the return of kokanee salmon and enjoy them in their spawning colours at the Welcome the Kokanee Salmon Festival in Hardy Falls Regional Park south of Peachland from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
It will have displays, free activities for every family member in the grassy area of the park along Hardy Street just off Highway 97 and you can watch kokanee spawning in Deep (Peachland) Creek.
A park interpreter will answer questions about the land-locked salmon that is a cousin of the sockeye salmon. For more information, go to the regional district website: regionaldistrict.com/parksevents or contact the Environmental Education Centre of the Okanagan at 250-469-6140.
*****
Members of the Central Okanagan Naturalist Club are reminded that memberships are due on Sept. 1.
Membership application forms can be downloaded from the website okanagannature.org.
Completed membership forms can be printed and mailed (with the appropriate fees) or they can be submitted at the next monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.
The membership application form includes a “main interest” section where members can indicate if they are interested in birding, botany and hiking. The sections that are checked are used to establish email lists for the birding and botany groups similar to the hiking groups.
*****
Kirsten Martell, a personal trainer in Kelowna, is ranking her five favourite hikes in the Okanagan in a YouTube video which was to be posted on Friday.
“The episode that comes out this week is five of my favourite hikes in the Okanagan. I know a lot of tourists and even locals would love it.”
The YouTube link is: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuE9n4CTvJc97s-movYIJJg
*****
The Kelowna Canoe and Kayak Club will hold a KCKC Games Day at 11 a,m. on Sept. 2 at Bear Creek Provincial Park’s day use and picnic area. “Come enhance your paddling skills while having fun — and be prepared to get wet,” says the invitation.
Lunch will be served at noon with cold cuts and salads, but members should bring their own plates, cutlery and beverages.
Members should RSVP by Aug. 30 to kckcsecretary@gmail.com on how many people they will bring (to get the catering right) and their paddling skill level so organizers can get the games level right.
*****
The Kelowna chapter of the Canadian Company of Pilgrims will host a showing of The Camino Voyage at the Cineplex Orchard Plaza in Kelowna at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 as part of its presentation in 24 movie theatres across Canada.
It is being organized by Demand Films which holds one-night special event screenings in Cineplex and independent cinemas.
Tickets must be purchased online in advance at tickets.demand.film/event/8153. No tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $14.50 (plus a $1.50 service fee). Ticket purchasers’ credit cards are not charged until the threshold is reached and screening is confirmed.
Threshold date for each of these 24 Cineplex locations will be Sept 12 to reach at least 50 tickets reserved.
The 2018 documentary is about a crew, including a writer, two musicians, an artist and a stonemason who embark on the Camino pilgrimage by sea in a traditional boat that they built themselves.
It is billed as “an inspiring and dangerous, 2,500-kilometre, modern-day Celtic odyssey all the way from Ireland to northern Spain.”
A trailer is posted at ca.demand.film/the-camino-voyage/
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff, is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net
