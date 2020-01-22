Editor’s note: Herald city editor Joe Fries conducted the following question-and-answer session with B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming when he visited Penticton on Monday for an announcement at Ecole Entre-lacs. Ellipses indicate where his responses have been shortened to fit the newspaper.
HERALD: Last we heard, the Okanagan Skaha School District is projecting a $1.1 million for the current year. What have you been told and what should parents think?
FLEMING: Our government has invested an additional $1 billion into the school system in just 2 1/2 short years…. Even districts like 67, where enrolment is either flat or still declining, they’re receiving an increase in funds.... We’ll help any district that finds itself in a short-term, cyclical predicament to get out of it, and what I’m hearing is District 67 has a plan to do that while strengthening student services at the same time, not reducing them.
HERALD: Teachers have been bargaining a new collective agreement for nearly a year now. The last offer, which was rejected by the B.C. Teachers’ Federation, was a three-year deal with 2% annual wage increases. What, in your mind, is a fair deal? Is it what’s already on the table?
FLEMING: We have now achieved with CUPE education workers 100% ratification of collective agreements there. They had low-wage redress in some cases for employees that went beyond 2%, 2% and 2%, but it was funded in creative ways where there was give and take at the bargaining table that led that to be successful, and it was done without any kind of school disruption…. And I think that when we look at the rate at which other public sector unions are settling with the government, it’s the same offer that is available to the B.C. Teachers’ Federation as well. Let’s put it this way: If the mandate we have on the table today had been in place the 16 years the previous government was in office, B.C. teachers would be the best paid in the country. You can’t make up for 16 years of neglect in four years or in one short, three-year contract, but we can make up a lot of lost ground with the offer that is available to the BCTF.
HERALD: School trustees and administrators have expressed concern about a new provincial school funding formula and what it’s going to look like. When will we know?
FLEMING: We’ve been very inclusive and, in fact, reliant, on school districts to inform the entire process, which is now into its second year. We didn’t want there to be any surprises…. And that’s meant the B.C. School Trustees Association co-designing the funding model review (and) they established with us the set of principles at the beginning. They’ve stuck with the process and been involved in the working group, so there should be no surprises when we make an announcement. Government is just deciding right now what degree of change and which recommendations of the 22 the (working group) recommended we should go ahead with and how to phase that sort of thing. It will have to be tied in some ways to the budget announcement we make… and in the next few weeks there will be information forthcoming.
HERALD: In this district, there’s always talk about the superintendent’s salary. She’s had some large increases in certain years – about 6% or $10,000 between 2017 and 2019 – and some believe school administrators’ salaries should be tied to teachers’ wage increases. What are your thoughts on that?
FLEMING: I will respectfully let elected school boards decide compensation for the one employee they hire and who reports directly to them…. But I will also say it’s a concern when you see compensation for senior executives in any part of the public service increase at a rate that’s out of line with what public servants are getting…. I think what we’re seeing in the provincial government where we directly hire and control senior administrative staff that we’re bearing in mind what unionized workers are settling for, and that absolutely should be a sign post.
