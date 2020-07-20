Local amateur radio operators joined tens of thousands of their peers from around the Canada and the U.S. recently for an annual test of their equipment for emergency purposes.
Field Day sees hams go into the field and create a massive, temporary network using portable receivers and transmitters that could also be used in cases of emergency, such as after a natural disaster.
Members of the Penticton Amateur Radio Club went to the Crump recreation site near Summerland the final weekend in June for their 24-hour endurance test.
“This hobby has been for many, including young students with an interest in science, the springboard used to becoming electronics technicians in industry or the military; others to become engineers and scientists all from their humble beginning as amateur radio hobbyists,” the group said in a press release.
New members are welcome and can find more information at ve7prc.ca.