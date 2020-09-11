Penticton MLA Dan Ashton was named Thursday as the Official Opposition Critic for Agri-Tourism
“I’m proud to be named as the Official Opposition Critic for Agri-Tourism and work together with my BC Liberal colleagues to promote our incredible agricultural tourism industry and secure it’s future,” Ashton said in a statement.
“Our team will continue to push the government to make decisions that help improve people’s lives as they continue to deal with the pandemic. I’ll be continuing to advocate for the citizens of my constituency, and the province, on a daily basis on top of pushing John Horgan and the NDP to do more to save the families and small businesses across B.C. that rely on the agri-tourism sector.”
According to a press release, the critic’s role is to “focus on holding John Horgan and his government to account in key areas as the NDP government struggles to respond to the challenges of COVID-19.”
The critic role changes build on the 13 letters and more than 60 policy suggestions introduced by the BC Liberals over the last several months to help B.C. combat the effects of COVID-19 on people and the economy, and get our province back on track.
The former chair of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and two-term mayor of Penticton, Ashton was first elected MLA in 2013 and was subsequently re-elected in 2017.
“Dan Ashton has been a champion for his community for years, and I look forward to seeing him bring that same passion and dedication to making sure the NDP provide proper supports for our struggling agri-tourism sector in a time of great need,” said BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson.
“Our renewed direction has been shaped by conversations with thousands of British Columbians in every corner of the province as we developed ideas and solutions to help people, non-profits, and small businesses that are all struggling right now. The NDP government has been all talk and no action, so the changes we’ve made today highlight that and build upon our momentum as we continue to fight for a plan that provides opportunity for all of B.C.”
Kelowna-area MLAs Norm Letnick and Ben Stewart are staying put in their critic roles after a BC Liberal shadow cabinet shuffle on Thursday.
Letnick, MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, will stay on as health critic. He has received repeated praise from Health Minister Adrian Dix for his assistance in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stewart, MLA for Kelowna West, will continue on as trade critic.
Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson and Boundary Similkameen MLA Linda Larsen are not in the shadow cabinet. They were two of six Liberals MLAs who have announced they will not be seeking re-election.