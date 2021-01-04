A looming battle over a proposed residential development in Penticton is one of 10 pivotal First Nations disputes to watch this year in Canada, according to Maclean’s Magazine.
Other higher profile disputes on the list, which was published online and in the January 2021 print edition, involve the Mi’kmaw lobster fishery in Nova Scotia and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs’ opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.
Penticton’s entry on the list is focused on Canadian Horizons’ plans for development on Spiller Road, near the Campbell Mountain Landfill.
The company announced last year its intention to move ahead with a rezoning application to the City of Penticton, but hasn’t done so yet. That still drew a stern rebuke from the Penticton Indian Band.
“The proposed 320-unit subdivision on the Naramata Bench in Penticton impedes Indigenous territorial rights, chiefs have argued. Farmers are against the development, too, because of the area’s agri-tourism potential,” explains the Maclean’s article.
“But the land is zoned for urban development and officials have told reporters that the Vancouver-based developer’s plan fits with the long-term goals. Expect a vocal fight when Penticton city council next examines the issue.”