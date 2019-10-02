EDITOR’S NOTE: The Courier sent a series of 12 questions to federal candidates within our readership area. The questions were supplied in writing and responses were limited to 120 words.
QUESTION : It’s been suggested that the “designated traveller” rule be eliminated or drastically clawed back. It’s been in the news locally, with the North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold spending $121,000 last term to transport his spouse. If elected, how much do you anticipate you would spend annually on flying your spouse or other designated traveller to and from Ottawa and other official events?
SOUTH OKANAGAN-WEST KOOTENAY
RICHARD CANNINGS (NDP): In my four years as your Member of Parliament my designated traveller expense has been $12,232.08 — just over $3,000 per year. I don't foresee this amount changing significantly.
CONNIE DENESIUK (NDP): In my roles as an elected leader, I’ve had various responsibilities for oversight of public funds, and have acted with a sense of duty to taxpayers. I would continue that action as a Member of Parliament. Existing rules consider that MPs from northern and western Canada, especially those from outside of major cities, face daunting travel challenges with long flights, followed by local connecting flights and ground travel. This is on top of significant job challenges as MPs. Four annual “spousal” return flights to and from Ottawa would seem reasonable to me.
TARA HOWSE (Green): The travel required of an MP is extensive and flying a partner a few times a year seems reasonable, given the familial sacrifices that we must exchange. However, the gross overspending of some MPs across the country is an example of unchecked accountability. I would support the amount being significantly reduced and also eliminating the option that any flight over two hours is allowed a business class upgrade.
HELENA KONANZ (Conservative): I have yet to have the privilege of being the Member of Parliament to the people of South Okanagan – West Kootenays and I look forward to working with you all in the best way that I can.
SEAN TAYLOR (People’s Party of Canada): As I am single I expect this to be a very small number. To reduce my burden on the taxpayer I will try to source my dates locally.
CENTRAL OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN-NICOLA
DAN ALBAS (Conservative): Every Member of Parliament is accountable to their constituents for their expenses including designated travel for spouses and dependent children. It was reported recently in local media that my expenses in this area over the past four years was $9,398. From my experience this works out to having your spouse and family join an MP in Ottawa once per year on average. This was the second lowest of Okanagan-area MPs and if re-elected I would continue to aim to be among the lowest spending of MPs in this area. I do believe there should be greater scrutiny in the dependent traveller program taking in toconsideration that some MPs have larger families than others.
ALLAN DUNCAN (PPC): That number seems very high. MPs are well compensated and should be contributing to their spouses travel expenses. Perhaps a cap of $10,000 maximum per term and any travel expense over that should be paid from the MP’s personal funds. Travel expenses from Western Canada to Ottawa or official events in Eastern Canada will be higher for MPs from western provinces and that should be considered when adjusting the new cap. If elected, I would spend under the new cap for “designated traveller” expenses. I would be embarrassed to build up such a huge travel bill at the taxpayers’ expense.
ROBERT MELLALIEU (Green): Yes, I was shocked by the amount too. My knee-jerk reaction is to say enough of this frivolous spending, but I wonder why it was implemented in the first place. I would like to understand why it is there before arbitrarily removing it. I can imagine that there might have been a few divorces or mental health issues that then caused a by-election. A by-election is pretty costly too. We Greens hate overspending — but if one expense reduces a different expense, I will look into it.
MARY ANN MURPHY (Liberal): I would not spend any funds on a “designated traveller.”
JOAN PHILLIP (NDP): I don’t believe it should be eliminated, family is an important value to me, and all people need that connection to be well and happy. Obviously sometimes these privileges are exploited, and that’s not right. Perhaps there can be some safeguards put in place.
KELOWNA -LAKE COUNTRY
TRAVIS ASHLEY (Green): My visits to Ottawa would be mostly alone. As a Member of Parliament, it wouldn’t make sense to bring my family with me every time since it is a shared responsibility of all MPs to spend taxpayers’ money properly. With today’s technology I would be in constant contact with them anyway. Such is work. Such is life. So yes, the designated travellers rule should drastically be clawed back, since society as a whole can benefit more from that money.
JOHN BARR (People’s Party): If I am elected, I will deal responsibly with your tax dollars, and require my wife to join me only on certain occasions. Assuming an economy return flight form Kelowna to Ottawa is $800; and assuming 20 trips per year, the cost could be $16,000 to and from Ottawa. Other trips to official events would be additional costs as required.
STEPHEN FUHR (Liberal): Well, I app-reciate this program is in place to facilitate families being together. I chose not to use it when my partner travelled to Ottawa. Should I be re-elected, I may use it in the future, but would exercise restraint as I do believe some of the numbers recently reported in the press are excessive and do not demonstrate sound fiscal responsibility.
TRACY GRAY (Conservative): I have a track record of staying below budget on spending and being respectful of taxpayers money. I will pay for travel if the needs arise more often than what is reasonable.
JUSTIN KULIK (NDP): Given that I am not married, I will commit to spend exactly $0.00 on transporting my spouse to Ottawa. If the people of Kelowna–Lake Country give me their support, I’ll be in Ottawa to serve them. I’ll be in Ottawa to work hard to serve the people that sent me there, I won’t be there to cost them $121,000. I recognize that this travel is paid for by the public, and if elected, I would not forget that fact.
