Interior Health is urging drug users to stop or to take steps to prevent overdose in the wake of a recent increase in suspected drug overdoses in the Penticton area.
A news release from Interior Health on Friday said there have been recent reports of opioid overdoses in Penticton after use of what was believed to be a stimulant, such as amphetamines or methamphetamines.
The health authority says anyone using illegal drugs should take the following steps to reduce their risk:
— Get your drugs checked for the presence of fentanyl at the South Okanagan Women in Need Society mobile outreach van. Call or text 250-809-7054.
— Avoid using different drugs at the same time or mixing drugs and alcohol.
— Don’t use alone. Leave a door unlocked. Tell someone to check on you.
— Test by using a small amount, then go slow.
— Use at an overdose-prevention or supervised consumption site if one is near you.
— Carry a naloxone kit and know how to use it.
— Know the signs of overdose and how to respond. Signs include slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips and fingertips turning blue, or the person being difficult to rouse and non-responsive. If you see these signs, call 911 immediately, open the person’s airway and give rescue breaths, and give naloxone if you have it.
In Penticton, naloxone kits and training are available at:
— Martin St. Outreach-Primary Care Clinic, 117-437 Martin St.
— Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, 1-996 Main St.
— Penticton Health Centre, 160-740 Carmi Ave.
— Snxastwilxtn Centre, 198 Outma Sqilxw Place.
