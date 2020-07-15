Nominations are now open for a slimmed-down version of the 2020 Business Excellence Awards organized by the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Total Restoration is the title sponsor for the 33rd annual edition of the awards, which will be handed out Oct. 3 with many of the details yet to be determined.
The total number of categories has been reduced from 16 to 10, while a committee will select just three finalists to go forward in each, rather than every single nominee as in past years.
“The 2020 BEAs will no doubt look different from previous years. However, we have all watched closely as our community has pivoted to adapt to a new normal, and there has never been a more important time than now to celebrate the successes in our business community,” Total Restoration marketing manager Tracy Van Raes said at a kick-off event Wednesday.
Chamber events co-ordinator Terri Phillips said three separate versions of the awards ceremony, which will have a fire-and-ice theme, are being planned for Oct. 3 because it’s anyone’s guess what COVID-19 health restrictions will be in place then.
The preferred format, she said, would see people gather in small groups at local restaurants, breweries and wineries to watch a live-stream of the awards ceremony.
“The committee felt that it was really important to still connect and support local business more than ever,” explained Phillips.
“Rather than being in one large event venue, which we cannot do, this way we can still get together, celebrate in little groups and support many businesses, rather than one.”
Should the group celebrations be cancelled, she continued, portions of ticket purchase would be refunded with gift cards from the restaurant where the holder was to have attended. Full ticket information will be released at a later date.
Nominations are open to any business in Penticton, Summerland, Okanagan Falls and Keremeos, not just chamber members, and must be made through the chamber website at www.penticton.org. Nomination close Aug. 18.
The categories for the 2020 Business Excellence Awards are:
Hospitality Excellence sponsored by Travel Penticton
--This award celebrates exceptional contributions to Penticton’s tourism and hospitality sector. Highlights how outstanding hospitality services have a significant impact on the economic, environmental, social and cultural aspects of our city.
Service Excellence
--This award recognizes a business for their outstanding dedication and achievement to exceptional service standards that consistently exceed customer or guest expectations.
Not for Profit Excellence sponsored by Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants
--This award recognizes a non-profit organization (excluding government) which has made exceptional contributions to improve the well-being of individuals or families and has had a significant impact on building a stronger community
Community Support Excellence
--The award recognizes exemplary service in the community or elsewhere. Generally speaking, it is awarded to a business, individual or organization who does more than what would generally be expected.
Workplace Culture Excellence sponsored by South Okanagan Community & Immigrant Services
--This award honours a business that excels while demonstrating a commitment to a healthy work environment through practices that benefit employees physically, intellectually and/or emotionally. Special attention will be paid to businesses that have taken measures to improve the quality of life of their employees.
New Business of the Year
--This Award honours a new business (two years or less from the date of incorporation or first day of operation) that is achieving outstanding business performance and demonstrates exceptional promise for continued growth, while serving as an inspiration for other new businesses.
Growth & Development Excellence sponsored by BDO Canada LLP
--This award acknowledges a business that is striving for holistic balance. Acknowledging that growth and development is an important part of their success, while making conscious choices to change the effects the business has on the land and environment.
Young Professional of the Year sponsored by JCI Penticton
--This Award acknowledges a professional, aged 40 years or younger as of Sept. 30, 2020, who has made an outstanding contribution to the business community, demonstrating excellence in their chosen field, overall business acumen and community involvement.
Business Leader of the Year sponsored by TD Canada Trust – Small Business Banking
--This award acknowledges a business person who is the founder, owner, CEO, president, senior executive or manager of a company or companies who has clearly demonstrated leadership and inspires others to improve the services or quality of life in Penticton (who does not fall under the criteria required for Young Professional of the Year).
Business of the Year Award sponsored by BDC Business Development Bank of Canada
--This award honours a business that demonstrates leadership in their business practices, their industry, and the Penticton and area business community, providing inspiration and being a positive role model (non-profit organizations are not eligible for this award).