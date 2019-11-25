T’is the season for fitness.
To help raise awareness of its recreation programs and give back to clients, the City of Penticton is offering 12 days of free fitness activities at its facilities, starting Dec. 1.
Freebies include swimming, basketball, tai chi and public skating.
“This campaign was successful right off the bat when it was first offered it in 2015,” recreation operations supervisor Kerry Wagner said in a press release.
“We’re happy to continue this promotion as our way of spreading some holiday cheer and to say thank-you to all of our wonderful patrons who utilize our facilities during the year.”
For the full list of free programs, visit www.penticton.ca/recreation or call the Penticton Community Centre at 250-490-2426.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.