Osoyoos residents are encouraged to let telemarketer calls go straight to voicemail.
School District 53 has notified the RCMP of a local telemarketing scam circling the Osoyoos region targeting locals and requesting donations for a “Healthy Kids Program” for the Osoyoos High School.
“School administrators confirmed they are not actively seeking donations for this program, and that it is a scam,” a press release said, Tuesday.
An investigation discovered the scam was coming from the same number, which is associated with several other telephone scams.
RCMP continue to encourage the public to be vigilant when considering payments for donations over the telephone.
