Kiss that driveway goodbye.
Penticton council on Tuesday denied a variance request from the owners of the duplex at 274 Van Horne St., who installed an asphalt driveway on the street side of the property in contravention of the zoning bylaw, which does not permit front driveways.
Further, the driveway wasn’t on the landscaping plan that was submitted to city staff at the time of construction in 2017.
Council voted 6-0 against the variance request, which means the driveway will have to be taken out. But a photo presented to council showed a neighbouring property with a car parked on its lawn, also contrary to the bylaw.
“If we’re going to enforce it on one, if nothing else, I think we should be enforcing it on the entire street,” noted Coun. Katie Robinson.