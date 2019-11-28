A roofer who fell to his death last year while working on a home in Sendero Canyon wasn’t wearing a safety harness, nor was he properly supervised, according to a WorkSafeBC investigation.
David Hartland, 59, was been working alone on March 25, 2018, when he fell to the ground from a height of four metres.
“The roofer was an experienced and trained roofer, yet at the time of the incident he failed to use a harness with anchors and lifelines with rope grabs that were on the roof,” explains the investigator’s report, which was released to The Herald in response to a freedom of information request.
“Additionally, the 2X4 toe-holds installed as part of the fall protection system were incorrect for a steep-slope application. Proper use of fall protection equipment might have prevented or reduced injury if properly used by the roofer.”
The investigator found Hartland’s employer, SIS Roofing, violated two provincial safety regulations: failing to ensure the health and safety of its worker and failing to ensure use of proper toe-holds.
The investigator also states the Sendero Canyon development company failed to maintain a system or process to ensure compliance with safety legislation.
WorkSafeBC spokesman Ralph Eastman said in an email administrative penalties against the companies are “currently being considered.”
Neither SIS Roofing nor Sendero Canyon responded to requests for comment Thursday.
The report states a site superintendent visited Hartland at the job site around 1 p.m. on the day of the incident and noted Hartland was wearing a fall-protection harness at that time.
However, two other witnesses who saw Hartland working later that afternoon told the investigator Hartland was not wearing a harness.
Hartland’s body was discovered by one of the witnesses, who went over to check on Hartland, whose radio was stilling blaring after darkness had begun to fall around 7:30 p.m.
The report lists three contributing factors to the accident.
It notes SIS Roofing had policies that required its employees to wear proper safety gear and call in every hour when working alone. However, “There was no indication that working alone policies were followed by the roofer or enforced by supervisors. Supervisors did not provide a level of supervision sufficient to ensure that the roofer adhered to safe work procedures at the workplace.”
The second contributing factor noted in the report was Sendero Canyon’s failure “to ensure that contractors were adhering to health and safety policies at the worksite.”
The third contributing factor is redacted in full, ostensibly to protect Hartland’s privacy, however, the report alludes in places to possible alcohol impairment.
An online fundraiser was launched for Hartland’s family after his death. Information published online stated he left behind a wife and won.
Hartland “was a hard worker all his life and a remarkable human being who would help anyone at any time,” a note on fundraising page added.
