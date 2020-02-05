Penticton is still a favourite stop for a comedy tour that’s grown so popular it’s now gone national.
The 12th annual Snowed in Comedy Tour has hit the roads and will be making its annual pit stop in Penticton this Friday, Feb. 7, a date comedian Paul Myrehaug said he and the team are excited for.
“Last year’s tour was great,” said Myrehaug. “I just want to say a huge, personal thank you to Penticton. It’s one of the places … (the tour) is really well supported.”
The tour, which was launched in 2009 by multi-award winning comedian Dann Quinn, originally began as a way to raise money for lift tickets at ski hills, with Quinn intentionally booking locations close to mountain resorts throughout the province.
And that spirit is very much still alive, said Myrehaug, adding the rockslide last year across Highway 97 near Summerland prevented the performers from hitting the slopes, although they still did make their show at the Cleland Theatre.
“So all of a sudden, a nice little hour-long drive turned into, I think it was, a five-hour drive through Rock Creek,” Myrehaugh recalled.
“So this year, for sure, we’re going to hit (Apex) up,” he said.
Until 2019, the tour travelled B.C. only, but has since expanded to 70 shows in 65 cities as far east as P.E.I.
Myrehaug, who resides in France with his wife, Cecille, previously won the $25,000 Great Canadian Laugh Off prize and has made appearances on the Canadian television show “Just For Laughs,” Sirius XM radio and CBC radio’s “The Debaters.”
“I did a special on Comedy Central Scandinavia,” he said. “That was really cool for me (and) really important for me.”
He also went on a theatre tour throughout Norway, with another booked for November.
Myrehaug will be joined by three-time Canadian Comedy Awards comedian of the year Debra DiGiovanni, five-time comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher, and Just for Laughs winner and tour founder Quinn.
Friday’s show at the Cleland Theatre starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $45 and can be purchased online at www.bandsintown.com.
