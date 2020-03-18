It’s just after 7 a.m. Wednesday and Peach Anderson is buying only the necessities at Penticton IGA: vegetables, a package of meat and some canned fruit.
She’s not using the hour the grocery store has reserved exclusively for seniors to hoard toilet paper, meat or any other items – she’s using it as an opportunity for social distancing.
“I think it’s a really excellent idea. I know everything is cleaned,” said Anderson. “I can’t get (COVID-19), because I have emphysema, so I’d be in a lot of trouble, I know that.”
She said it seems like the Christmas rush is on during regular shopping hours, making people “panicky.”
Harry Konkin, who also took advantage of senior’s hour, which runs 7-8 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday until further notice, couldn’t agree more.
“It’s crazy, people who are hoarding this stuff. It’s ridiculous,” he said. “It’s nice to have the stores open, just like this, for seniors.”
IGA office manager Marie Wild said senior’s hour has turned out to be an enjoyable event for staff and customers.
“It’s been a very steady morning, a lot of people coming in just for their basics,” she said. “It’s just the basics – no frenzy.”
She said shoppers have been quick to share their thanks.
“They’re very grateful to have this opportunity, to have this hour to shop,” said Wild. “Lots of thank-yous, which is awesome to hear.”
Wild noted the store also offers online shopping, allowing customers to pick up their orders in store, or even have them delivered right to their doorstep.
“I think it’s super-important for the people who are vulnerable who need that little extra bit of help in the store – I think they often get forgotten about,” said Wild. “This is the one thing we can try to do to help.”
Real Canadian Superstore has started the same initiative, with shopping available to seniors only from 7-8 a.m. every day.