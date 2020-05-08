Bachelor of Business Administration graduate Kara Kazimer will serve as the president of the Okanagan College Alumni Association for the 12th straight year.
Kazimer is a Vernon-based administrator at the college.
Joining her on the board are alumni Zach Webster and Doug McFee.
Webster, a Bachelor of Arts and a BBA graduate, works as a corporate training specialist at the college.
McFee is also a BBA graduate who went on to earn an Omnium Global Executive MBA from the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland and the University of Toronto.
Gordon Ficke, Nick Moffatt and Nick Melemenis continue on the board.