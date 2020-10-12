A trip to Prince George paid off handsomely for Penticton man Jerome Moore.
He was in B.C.’s northern capital for a work trip this past summer, when he bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the Aug. 26 draw.
After returning to Penticton, Moore learned a winning ticket had been sold in the Prince George area. He scanned his ticket at home using the BCLC Lotto! App and found out he had won $92,000.
“The rest of my household, my wife and kids, were sleeping,” Moore said in a press release issued Oct. 9 by the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
Once his wife woke up, Moore had her scan the tickets to re-create the surprise.
“When she did, she was so excited she started to freak out,” said Moore.
He plans to use his prize for house renovations.