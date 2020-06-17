City council paused for 30 seconds of silence at the start of its meeting Tuesday to honour a pair of community leaders who died recently.
Sharon Evans and Neil Jamieson “each made considerable contributions to Penticton and the well-being of our residents,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.
Evans, who died June 1, will be remembered for her work as a psychiatric nurse at Penticton Regional Hospital and later as a strong advocate for mental health, said the mayor, while Jamieson, a local businessman who died June 6, left a legacy through sports, the arts and humanitarian efforts.
“Both Sharon and Neil will be fondly remembered for what they gave to Penticton during their lives, and will be greatly missed by all of us,” said Vassilaki.
Meanwhile, MP Dan Albas rose during members’ statements Wednesday in the House of Commons to pay tribute to Jamieson.
“There are many necessary ingredients needed to build a vibrant community, none of which come together by accident,” said Albas, the representative for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.
“They happen because behind the scenes, people like Neil Jamieson work hard, give back and leave a stronger country for us all.”