Sales have dropped 60% for a Penticton vape shop owner as reports of hundreds of vaping-related illnesses have emerged in the U.S. and Canada.
“I’ve seen it greatly affecting my business over the course of the last month-and-a-half,” said Corner Vapes owner Justin Chrystal.
Chrystal says news reports have failed to properly note the illnesses were believed to have been caused by illegal THC cartridges, and he argues vaping is a healthier alternative to smoking.
“It’s so deceitful,” he said.
“Our industry shouldn’t be held responsible for people adulterating products. The people getting sick in the United States, to the best of my knowledge, has been confirmed is related to illegal THC cartridges.”
Pre-filled cartridges can be purchased online from international sellers, which many children are able to get their hands on. Convenience stores and gas stations offer pre-filled cartridges as well.
Chrystal mixes his own vape juices, and said he’s open to the idea of regulations such as capping limits on nicotine levels and warning labels. For years he’s been placing warning stickers on his own products.
“We’ve been regulating ourselves ahead of it because we never wanted a crack-down like this,” he explained.
Having wound up in the hospital countless times and suffered from heart conditions related to cigarette smoking, Chrystal turned to vaping for help quitting.
“After I quit, using vaporizers was so beneficial to me and my health that I gave up my profession and trade and put everything I had financially … to be here to help people. My goal is to get people off of nicotine entirely,” he said.
Chrystal said he often starts smokers who are looking to switch to vaping on a higher-strength nicotine juice, so the user can take one or two puffs and curb their craving. Then, he’ll help begin weaning the user off nicotine until they’re on a much lower level than a standard cigarette, or down to no nicotine at all.
Chrystal added he will often turn people away who come into the shop looking to begin vaping, who have never smoked before in their lives.
“To somebody who doesn’t smoke: don’t vape. When people come in here and say, ‘I’m thinking about getting a vape,’ my first question is, ‘OK, but how much do you smoke?’ As bad for business it is … when somebody tells me, ‘I don’t smoke, but I was thinking about trying it,’ I will outright tell them, ‘I’m sorry, but that’s not what we’re here for.’”
Corner Vapes customer Nathan Gutsell has been vaping for almost two years. He was a cigarette smoker before making the switch.
“I was smoking a pack, a pack-and-a-half a day easily, and I got tired of it because I could feel it in my breathing. When I went to bed at night, I had a wheeze going on. Within a week (of vaping), I could fill a difference in my lungs.”
Chrystal encourages the public to speak to get “the facts,” as well as to help answer any questions or concerns.
He’s also hosting a, “Don’t Believe the Hype” sale, giving customers 15% off “until further notice.”
It’s Chrystal’s way of drumming up business.
“They may not need to ban (vaping), because when you take my monthly revenue … and cut it by 60% for an extended period of time … it could be the end of me and many other businesses like me.”
