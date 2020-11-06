Due to an anticipated high number of Trout Creek residents wishing to address council, a public hearing in Summerland has been moved from council chambers to the arena’s banquet room.
The public is invited to offer input — either in person or in writing — on a future land use designation at 2107 Tait Street, site of the Summerland Motel on Highway 97, Monday beginning at 6 p.m.
The proposal is for two of the buildings that make up the Summerland Motel to be renovated and turned into 27 long-term rental apartments.
John Lathey, the owner of the motel, intends to subdivide the site into two lots. One existing building on the northern lot bordering Tait Street and Highway 97 would be retained as motel rooms, while two buildings on the southern lot would be turned into five one-bedroom apartments and 22 studio units.
In compliance with provincial health orders, attendance at the meeting is limited to a maximum of 50 people which includes council, staff and spectators.
Those wishing to address council in person must email a request in advance to: corporateofficer@summerland.ca and by no later than noon on Monday. Speakers could be asked to leave following their presentation and watch the remainder of the public hearing online. The public hearing will be live on the “District of Summerland” YouTube page. Written submissions may also be sent to director of corporate services Karen Needham.
Monday will be a busy day for council. A regular meeting will precede the public hearings, beginning at 1 p.m. Additionally, there will be five other public hearings following the one dealing with the Summerland Motel.
It’s expected to be the first meeting back for Mayor Toni Boot who was on a leave of absence for the past six weeks due to the provincial election. Boot ran unsuccessfully as the NDP candidate in Penticton. Although final numbers have yet been confirmed, incumbent Dan Ashton had a large lead at the conclusion of vote tabulation on election night.
To view the agenda: https://summerland.civicweb.net/Portal/