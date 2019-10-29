A proposed make-over of the Summerland landfill has been trashed after the final price estimate was nearly double the budget.
District staff were tasked with putting together a proposal to add a second weigh scale at the landfill in order to cut lineups – which can see up to 45 minute waits – and increase efficiency.
The idea originally stemmed from a lease agreement with Cantex-Okanagan Ltd. for the gravel pit in 2014. Cantex is required to weigh all processed materials leaving the pit, and suggested adding its own weigh scale at the entrance if the district would be interested in splitting installation costs.
On its busiest day this year, 35 Cantex trucks crossed the scale for a total of 70 stops.
In its proposal, staff recommended the landfill add the second scale, an additional employee to operate it and upgrade the scale house in way of plumbing, electrical and an additional computer system.
Upgrading the scale house alone would cost the district $102,000, with paving, fencing, upgrades to the recycling depot and the installation of a security system bringing the final estimate from chosen contractor Copcan Civil Ltd. to approximately $765,000.
The district had estimated the project totaling $405,000.
“We were quite surprised by this outcome,” manager of environmental services Candace Pilling told council Monday.
Pilling said the district looked at completing the project hourly and purchasing material, but the risk of running over budget was too high.
Coun. Erin Carlson expressed concern over Cantex having already purchased the scale, but heard the company had done so without direction from the district.
“We were under the impression that the project would come in where we could afford it, so there was no concern at that time,” Pilling said, adding Cantex had purchased the scale in order to receive it without delaying the project.
Coun. Richard Barkwill suggested cutting costs by having only one person operate both scales, but Pilling said one person wouldn’t be “functional” as each car would be left waiting as the employee moved from window to window.
“The point of having two lanes is to have the opportunity that people could be on both scales,” she said, adding one employee couldn’t run each scale at the same time.
Councillors agreed unanimously to kill the project but passed a second motion to have staff revisit planning and come back with new numbers.
