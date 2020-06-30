Drivers, start your engines!
Racing returns to the Penticton Speedway this Saturday for the first time this season.
Officials at the quarter-mile oval track have implemented a slate of COVID-19 precautions, ranging from limited concession items to requiring someone from each party of spectators to leave their name and number for contact tracing. Portions of the bleachers will be sectioned off to ensure physical distancing, and there will be a tailgate zone where spectators can watch the action from their own vehicles.
Racing starts at 7 p.m. and will include Hornets, Streetstocks, Hit to Pass and Flying Destruction.
Tickets are available at the gate and cost $15 for seniors, $20 for adults, $60 for a family of four, while kids 10 and under are free.
The track is located at 2070 Carmi Rd., about 15 minutes from downtown Penticton.