Twenty-five people are vying for one of eight seats on Penticton Indian Band council in the Dec. 7 election.
Nominations were completed Tuesday night, just hours after Greg Gabriel was installed as the new chief in a separate election, as required by the band’s custom election code, which calls for elections every four years.
The nominees are:
Tucker Armstrong, Julia Barber, Tracey Bonneau, Chad Eneas, Tony Eneas, Clint Gabriel, Crystal Gabriel, Lesley Gabriel, Kevin Gabriel, Carlene George (incumbent) Ernest Michael Jack, Lavern Jack, Victoria Jaenig, Suzanne Johnson (i), Dolly Kruger, Fred Kruger (i), Joe Kruger, Nicholas Kruger, Jen Lewis, Percy Lezard, Tim Lezard, Vivian Lezard (i), Charlene Roberds (i), Nancy Schmidt and Laurie Wilson.