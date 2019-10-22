By the time Santa Clause makes his rounds, a notorious South Okanagan criminal will know whether or not he’ll be doing time over the holidays for kidnapping.
Afshin Maleki Ighani, 48, was given one more month Monday to prepare for the Nov. 25 resumption of his trial, which started in December 2018.
“This trial is going to continue and be completed before Christmas,” promised Justice Nitya Iyer after agreeing to Ighani’s request for one final adjournment.
Crown counsel John Swanson opposed the adjournment application.
“This matter has been going on for a very long time, and, in my submission, should be brought to a conclusion,” said Swanson.
“The Crown’s submission is that this matter should proceed.”
The trial, which is focused on an alleged drug-related kidnapping in 2017 that began in Oliver and ended in Princeton, kicked off with three days of testimony, then was put on hold until May 2019 to await a ruling from the judge on the admissibility of a police statement.
After the May ruling went against him, Ighani promptly fired his lawyer and asked for time to find a new one.
In September, he revealed he would represent himself, but on Monday during what was to have been the first of three final days of trial, he told the judge he wasn’t ready because he had only received a duplicate disclosure package from the Crown two weeks earlier.
Ighani is still awaiting trial in two other cases involving alleged assaults on two inmates and a guard at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.
He told the judge he has just recently been approved for legal aid in those cases. Trial dates are expected to be set Nov. 25.
Ighani is no stranger to the courts, having been sentenced in 2007 to 42 months in prison for his connection to an Oliver drug ring.
The native of Iran was ordered deported after that conviction, but his departure was stayed because he faced the death penalty in his home country, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.
Immigration officials have refused to discuss the case publicly, and it’s unclear if Ighani could be subject to new deportation proceedings if convicted of the charges he’s currently facing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.