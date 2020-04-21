Employee injured during robbery at restaurant
KELOWNA — One employee was injured when a Glenmore restaurant was robbed Saturday morning.
Police say two men entered the restaurant through the drive-thru window about 5 a.m., as employees were preparing to open for the day. The thieves stole a number of items and fled in a vehicle.
Police were able to get a description of the vehicle and licence plate number.
The employee was taken to hospital and later released.
Just before 10 a.m., police received a report of an incident on Avery Road involving the same vehicle. They located the vehicle on Chute Lake Road.
“The two males attempted to evade police, first in their vehicle and then on foot”, said Cpl. Stuart Smith in a news release. “Both men were taken into police custody following a foot pursuit.”
Michael Norton, 45, and Anthony Roberts, 42, have been charged with several offences by the BC Prosecution Service. They are expected to appear in court today.