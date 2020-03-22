A polarizing former Penticton city manager has resigned from her job as the top municipal bureaucrat in Fort McMurray.
Annette Antoniak on March 18 stepped down as chief administrative officer for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, according to the Fort McMurray Today newspaper.
The paper reports Antoniak had for years been at odds with the city’s emergency management director, who in June 2019 tried to have council fire her.
In a letter to staff obtained by the Fort McMurray Today, Antoniak said she stepped down to be with her family in Penticton.
Antoniak was appointed CAO in February 2017, a position she held on an interim basis since December 2016.
One of her first acts as interim CAO was eliminating 168 positions within the organization.
Antoniak moved to Fort McMurray in spring 2015 to head up the regional recreation commission. She served as Penticton city manager for 4 1/2 years before that and presided over a core review that eliminated 31 jobs.