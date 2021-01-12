It didn’t take the Oliver Fire Department very long to match the record it set in 2019 for its busiest year ever.
The department received 205 calls in 2020, matching the record-setting 205 calls it had in 2019, according to a year-end report presented to council at its meeting this week.
Just 39 calls in 2020 were for fires, only six of which were in town, while the balance were in nearby rural areas. The department also responded to 36 motor-vehicle incidents.
The most comment call, which it received 65 times, was for alarms ringing.