Work is expected to resume this week on a wildfire-mitigation project in the Deer Ridge area of Summerland.
Crews will be using chainsaws and other small equipment to thin vegetation on publicly owned land, where such treatment work began several years ago thanks to a grant from the Union of B.C. Municipalities. Some pile burning may also occur.
The work is expected to wrap up in March, and will prompt temporary closures on trails in the area for safety reasons.
Deer Ridge is just west of the downtown core, and bounded approximately by Morrow and Cartwright avenues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.