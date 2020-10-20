An errant firework set off Sunday night exploded in front of a plane that was on descent to Penticton Regional Airport with a student-pilot at the controls.
BP Aviation flight instructor Mike Mayer said the single-engine Cessna 172M was flying south near Penticton Regional Hospital around 8 p.m. at an altitude of approximately 400 metres above ground when the firework exploded within about 200 metres of the plane.
“It was just outside to the left of the aircraft. It was a bright flash and we immediately recognized it as a firework,” Mayer said in an interview Tuesday.
“We were surprised by it. We weren’t expecting it.”
Mayer, who described the firework as a sparkler type often purchased at roadside stands, believes it was set off in the Parkway Elementary School field, but isn’t certain.
While the firework didn’t cause any damage, it was plenty dangerous and whoever lit it may have committed an offence under the Canadian Aviation Regulations.
Mayer reported the incident to the Penticton Regional Airport control tower, which is operated by Nav Canada.
A preliminary and unverified report Nav Canada filed with Transport Canada states the incident was subsequently reported to the RCMP. However, Const. James Grandy who serves as spokesman for the Penticton detachment, could not find a record of any such report Tuesday.
Mayer, who’s been flying for seven years and never experienced such an event while in the cockpit, said the incident provided a valuable training opportunity for his student, whom he described as “level-headed.”
“I think what surprised us most is we’re used to seeing stuff down below, but the fact that it was right at our level was pretty unusual,” said Mayer.
Besides offering fixed-wing flight training, BP Aviation, which is headquartered in Penticton, also does sightseeing tours and plane rentals.