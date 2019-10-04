TODAY’S QUESTION: Should the federal government increase subsidies as a way of encouraging people to buy electric vehicles?
SOUTH OKANAGAN-WEST KOOTENAY
RICHARD CANNINGS (NDP): Our transportation sector is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, so electrifying our cars, trucks and buses would be one of the top priorities of an NDP government. Our plan would provide significant incentives for Canadians to buy electric vehicles, build the charging infrastructure needed to efficiently operate those vehicles, including the cost of installing a plug-in charger at home, and make sure that more electric vehicles are built in Canada. New Democrats would mandate that electric vehicles be 100% of new car sales by 2040. We will create a centre of excellence for research and development of electric vehicles, and support Canadian manufacturing of batteries and other energy storage solutions.
CONNIE DENESIUK (Liberal): I support the Liberals’ proposed expansion of subsidies for zero-emission vehicles, which adds a rebate on used zero-emission vehicles. New investment on urban transit infrastructure will be required to be used for zero-emission buses and light rail. To assist with related infrastructure, the Liberal platform also includes installing up to 5,000 charging stations on Canada’s road networks; in apartments and condominiums; and in northern communities. A new fund will help school boards and municipalities buy 5,000 zero-emission buses over five years, and measures supporting the conversion of industrial vehicles and commercial fleets will be explored. Electric cars are now subsidized, but infrastructure investment to support increased purchases of zero-emission vehicles must also be addressed as part of the implementation plan.
TARA HOWSE (Green): The Green Party does propose exempting new and used electric and zero-emission vehicles from federal sales tax but this is just one element of the larger climate action plan related to transportation. We need to look beyond just the car purchase. Strengthening our rail system is another key emissions-reduction transportation strategy. Through investing in high-speed rail hubs across the country, we can reduce our transportation emissions. Rural Canadians will have access to the main line through additional rail sections and electric bus connections. Not only does our transportation strategy reduce carbon emissions and move us towards net-zero, it also generates jobs for Canadians.
HELENA KONANZ (Conservative): A Conservative government will work to reduce emissions in the transportation sector by closing the gap between conventional and zero-emission vehicles and removing barriers that slow down the transition that is already occurring. To do this, we will work with provinces and territories, auto manufacturers, business leaders and industry experts to develop faster charging electric vehicle batteries, increase the distances that can be travelled on a single charge, deal with the environmental challenges of recycling used batteries, and deploy the necessary charging or refueling infrastructure to accommodate a changing fleet. I understand the important role that electric vehicles will play in the future and I look forward to working with industry groups on this.
SEAN TAYLOR (People’s Party of Canada): Absolutely not. I believe the electrification of transportation is inevitable. When it comes to paradigm shifts in technology, governments have a poor track record of making good decisions in this area. Throwing taxpayers money at corporations for tech that isn’t ready for prime time actually slows innovation.
CENTRAL OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN-NICOLA
DAN ALBAS (Conservative): As a riding with two copper mines, the trend towards more electric vehicles (which can typically use up to four times the amount of copper than a regular car) on the road is helpful to an industry which employs many in Princeton and Logan Lake. One of the reasons for buying an electric vehicle is the long-term cost savings from not buying gasoline, this savings alone is substantial. I think we also need to look at why the person who can afford to purchase a $50,000 EV brand new is rewarded with a rebate when there is no tax incentive for someone looking to buy a used electric vehicle. If you can potentially make used electric vehicles more affordable, that also helps an existing EV owner upgrade again. In my view, we need more electric cars on the road, but let’s find ways to help those who cannot afford the costs of a new EV with some tax incentives on used electric vehicles.
JOAN PHILLIP (NDP): Absolutely. When we see this global movement that is inspired by our young people, like Greta Thunburg, we know that our government needs to do so much more to tackle the growing climate emergency. Subsidies for electric vehicles as well as massive investments in public transit will be important policy instruments at our disposal.
ALLAN DUNCAN (People’s Party of Canada): Electric vehicles are a preferred option for some people. The People’s Party would like to have as many options available to people as possible and allow markets to decide the winner(s). So, to focus mainly on electric vehicle subsidies would counter our commitment to more open markets. The PPC tends to prefer tax breaks to subsidies as a way to offer incentives. In consideration of other ecological opinions, some people have concerns about batteries’ ecological damage and gas efficiency is improving dramatically in conventional vehicles. Perhaps, if money is to be spent it would be better allocated to improved infrastructures supporting public transportation. I may change my mind if Tesla begins making mini-vans though.
ROBERT MELLALIEU (Green): Yes. However, the most efficient way to transport people is by mass transit. All levels of government must begin to create cities and towns designed for people, not cars. Hydro Rail is a new concept that is ripe for use in the Okanagan. One of the most significant expenses of building light rail transit is electrical infrastructure. Hydra Rail uses hydrogen gas stored on the train. The hydrogen is produced at main stations along the rail. There only needs to be electrical at the central station that produces the hydrogen, thus reducing costs. This type of advanced train is an example of the modern 21st century projects we could build and utilize in this valley — not only reducing our CO2 but travel times, and the need for cars.
MARY ANN MURPHY (Liberal): Consumers are increasingly turning to zero emission cars as eco-friendly transportation solutions. As more people buy zero-emission vehicles, there will be a growing market of used vehicles for sale. To make buying a used zero-emission vehicle more affordable, a Liberal government will expand the incentive that already exists for buying new zero-emission cars. This will provide a 10% rebate on a used zero-emission vehicle up to a maximum value of $2,000. As more consumers purchase zero emission vehicles, we must ensure infrastructure support is in place. To make using zero-emission vehicles easier, we will move forward, in partnership with industry and communities, to install up to 5,000 charging stations along the Trans Canada Highway and other major road networks.
