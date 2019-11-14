Over one year after the municipal election, Penticton city council watchdogs say overall they’re so far pleased with what they see.
Claude Bergman said Thursday he’s “impressed” with Mayor John Vassilaki’s concern for the wants of the general public.
“The past mayor was beyond hopeless, and did not even understand vast protests against their plan to install waterslides in Skaha Lake Park,” Bergman said. “It would have been impossible to elect a worse council than we had in 2014-2018, and this one is indeed a major improvement.”
Former mayor Andrew Jakubeit was elected in 2014, winning 5,126 of the community’s vote.
He was joined by city councillors Helena Konanz, Andre Martin, Max Picton, Tarik Sayeed, Judy Sentes and Campbell Watt.
Jakubeit failed to regain his seat alongside Picton in 2018, while Konanz stepped away from municipal politics to focus on a career in federal politics.
After losing to Jakubeit four years earlier, Vassilaki won his position in a landslide and was joined by re-elected city councillors Sentes, Watt and newly-elected Jake Kimberley, Julius Bloomfield, Katie Robinson and Frank Regher.
Council watchdog Lynn Kelsey, who is known in the community for her unwavering attendance at each meeting, voiced similar praise for Vassilak, saying Vassilaki has always been “for the people” and she hopes that doesn’t change.
“Keep it up,” she encouraged. “Please remember, it is for the people, listen to the people.”
Kelsey also offered words of praise for newcomers Regher and Bloomfield, calling them “experienced” and “thoughtful men.”
“They bring a lot of good council,” she added.
But she does hope council slows down on decision making.
“The decision doesn’t have to be made that night,” she said. “Take it away and make sure (you) have all the information.”
One example, she said, is the most recent 180-unit rental project slated for South Main Street across from Skaha Lake Park.
Kelsey said a creek flows through the property which feeds the pond in the park, a point council didn’t touch on.
Overall, however, Kelsey said she sees a major improvement in this council’s first year than the last four years.
“It hasn’t been overly controversial,” she said. “They’re better than the previous council was. For a first year out … there’s definitely an improvement.
“Stay open, and be willing to learn.”
Watchdog Denis O’Gorman voiced similar praise, saying the latest council is a “distinct improvement over their predecessors.”
“It is good to see higher standards applied to both the pre-meeting review of agenda items and questions asked by Council regarding staff recommendations,” O'Gorman said.
"I’m impressed by the increased willingness to query staff proposals in an appropriate way. Also it is gratifying to see more deliberate attention being paid to details, impacts, and actual results of spending and taxation initiatives.
"The difference between fiscal conservatism and fiscal responsibility seems to be understood by more councilors, who recognize the value of spending money on initiatives beneficial to the public interest."
Wayne Llewellyn, a past-president of the International Association of Accessing Officers, believes the present council is an improvement over the last.
"I don't think they're doing too bad of job," he said. "But they really dropped the ball when four of them voted in favour of the economic incentive zones and extending the bylaw. They gave away $500,000 when money is needed for infrastructure deficits and other priorities."
Llewellyn said he's most impressed by Vassilaki, Frank Regehr and Jake Kimberley — all who voted against the EIZ extension.
"Council is trying to clean up the mess downtown, deal with the druggies and the needles and that's a good thing. John, I think, is doing a good job as mayor. He's trying to listen. I think the four years he was away from council, he learned a lot during that time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.