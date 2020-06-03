Three men were arrested Tuesday night at a home on Pine Ridge Drive in Oliver after a complaint of shots being fired there.
“A search warrant was executed on the residence where police seized two assault-style semi-automatic firearms, a quantity of ammunition, methamphetamine and cocaine,” Oliver RCMP commander Brian Evans said in a press release.
David James O’Brien, 43, is charged with four firearm and drug offences. He is behind bars awaiting a bail hearing June 11.
The two other men, whose names have not been released pending their first court appearances, have been released on promises to appear Sept. 9 on firearms charges.