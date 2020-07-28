And you thought your boss was demanding.
Oliver council decided Monday to create a new position for an economic development co-ordinator with limited hours equal to 15% of a full-time job and only guaranteed through the end of 2020.
The successful applicant will be responsible for implementing some of the more pressing recommendations from the Grow Oliver economic development strategy.
The $6,570 required to fund the new position – $25 per hour for 270 hours – will come from a surplus in the Grow Oliver budget and an existing business and promotions budget.
The new economic development strategy was produced by a consultant with a $72,000 grant from the B.C. government. The plan features three main themes: build the foundation for economic development by co-ordinating work of existing groups, strengthen Oliver from the inside out by revitalizing downtown, and work more closely with regional partners on bigger initiatives.