A plea to review the competitiveness of the Cleland Theatre was received without comment by city council Tuesday.
Six volunteers sent a letter asking for immediate reviews of the city-owned theatre’s rental rates and audio equipment.
“It is well noted by this group how Cleland Theatre is extremely underutilized because of the high cost to rent the theatre by comparison to all the Okanagan theatres… More and more performers are choosing not to stop at Cleland Theatre,” the letter states.
It cites as examples singers Murray McLaughlin and Colin James, who recently played in Vernon, Kelowna and Oliver, but not Penticton.
The letter states the 443-seat Cleland Theatre rents for $1,500 a show, compared to $400 for the 373-seat Cleland Theatre in Oliver and $725 for the 853-seat Kelowna Community Theatre.
And performers who need to use the Cleland Theatre’s sound equipment are charged upwards of $500 for the “inadequate and outdated” gear, the letter adds.
No one on council spoke to the substance of the letter, although city manager Donny van Dyk said afterwards staff is aware of the volunteers’ concerns.
Council, he added, will discuss the possible purchase of new audio equipment and rental rates during 2020 budget deliberations in December.
Talk about the future of the Cleland Theatre comes as the new board of the South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society prepares this fall to host a workshop to investigate the desire for a new performing arts centre in the region.
