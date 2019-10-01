After a chilly and grey end to September — one that even brought snow to mountain passes — October will start on a brighter and warmer note.
Today should be sunny in Kelowna with a high of 15 C, according to Environment Canada, and temperatures should be a degree or two warmer by the weekend.
Frost was possible in low-lying areas last night as a cool end to September was forecast to bottom out at zero Celsius.
Despite the unseasonably cold weather, the mean temperature last month — an average of daytime highs and overnight lows — was 16 C, or two degrees above normal.
During the first seven days of September, the average daytime high was 29.5 C.
Environment Canada had a problem recording rainfall in Kelowna last month, its website indicates. However, Penticton had 61 millimetres of rain, about twice as much as usual.
While the sight of snow on Okanagan mountaintops at the end of September may seem unusual, it was just a year ago that an arctic air mass slumped far into B.C. and brought 30 centimetres of snow to mountain passes in southeastern B.C.
