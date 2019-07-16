Penticton man Julian Quintal-Aspacio wasn't wearing red-and-white maple leaf mittens indoors in July to keep his hands warm.
He was wearing them to be ultra-Canadian.
And he achieved just that, taking the oath to become a citizen Monday in Kelowna, sporting the aforementioned mittens and a T-shirt emblazoned with Canada lettering with two little Canadian flags sticking out of the collar.
"No more Trump for me," said Quintal-Aspacio, who originally hails from Hawaii, in reference to controversial U.S. President Donald Trump.
"I also feel even more close to Canada today and to my wife (Manda Watson), who is Canadian."
Quintal-Aspacio is of Spanish, Italian and Filipino decent, grew up in Hawaii and moved to Canada 14 years ago.
He works as a night auditor at the Coast Hotel.
"This Canadiana outfit is thanks to my father-in-law (Derek Watson)," said Quintal-Aspacio.
A total of 79 people of all ages from 50 countries were presented their citizenship certificates by Judge Carol-Ann Hart.
But the crowd was much bigger, bolstered by family members, friends, neighbours and co-workers of the citizenship candidate who came along for support.
People who are already Canadians also had the opportunity to take the citizenship pledge along with the new Canadians as sign of re-allegiance to the country.
Canadian citizenship and the certificate that goes along with it is much sought after because it means individuals can apply for a Canadian passport, one of the most valuable in the world.
But, citizenship also comes with rights and responsibilities, according to Judge Hart.
"This citizenship ceremony is a once-in-a-lifetime milestone that recognizes you as Canadian and often follows overcoming great obstacles to come to this country," she said.
"You have the freedom of religion, assembly, opinion and speech. You have equality and the right to live and work anywhere in Canada. You also have an obligation to be loyal to Canada, take care of yourself and your family and the environment, respect the law and be as active a citizen as you can be."
There was applause to all of these points.
But the loudest clapping of all came after Hart declared: "Welcome to the best country in the world. Congratulations, you are now Canadian citizens."
