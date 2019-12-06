The average sale price of a single-family home in Penticton rose to $517,000 in November 2019, marking a 6% year-over-year increase.
Gains were also recorded in Keremeos and Summerland, according to fresh data from the South Okanagan Real Estate Board.
Osoyoos was the outlier, as the average sale price dropped 7% to $442,000.
For the region as a whole, there were 149 property sales in November 2019 worth $67.4 million, up from 123 deals worth $51.1 million in the year-ago period.
