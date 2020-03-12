On the advice from health care officials, South Okanagan – West Kootenay Member of Parliament Richard Cannings is on self-isolation.
Cannings is working from his Ottawa apartment after learning an attendee of a mining convention in Toronto Cannings had been at has since tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
“There were over 25,000 people at that conference, and I learned on Mar. 11 that one of those attendees had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” he said in a press release, Thursday.
“I was tested that same day and will stay in self-isolation until I get the test results back and am cleared by health officials.”
Cannings has self-isolated himself alongside several other MPs, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.