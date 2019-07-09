It will cost $11 million to alleviate flood concerns in the Park Rill Watershed, north of Oliver, according to a newly released study.
Prepared by Ecora, on behalf of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the study looks at ways to mitigate a one-in-200 year flood event. The report was funded by the B.C. government after major flooding in 2018.
Rick Knodel, the RDOS director for Area C (rural Oliver), said in a telephone interview Tuesday outside funding from the provincial and federal government would be needed in order to move forward with the proposed project.
“We can’t possibly carry that kind of a debt load,” he said. “The amount of monies we’re talking about is beyond the ability of the taxpayers of (even) the whole RDOS to carry.”
Flooding from an unauthorized dam in 2018 forced Park Rill Creek to spill over its banks, cutting a new path along the side of Sportsmens Bowl Road. The situation was exacerbated by pumping from the Twin Lakes area upstream.
More than 200 properties along the South Okanagan were evacuated that spring, including 12 in the Sportsmens Bowl Road area.
Ecora’s report recommends the government purchase a 1.6 hectares strip of land between Highway 97 and the shooting range to help drive the creek back on to its original path.
Erosion damage and a culvert under Highway 97 where the creek flows are also suggested, as is building a pumphouse between the highway and the Okanagan River. Ecora further recommends a new dam in the Myers Flats area.
“It will probably never be built, because it’s not a really good fit for what they’re doing,” Knodel said. “It was one of the options we looked at to mitigate the flow, (but) downstream, they’re better off to enlarge the creek capacity.”
Attempting to retain the water would only see a repeat of last year, he added.
“You kind of would like to say that we’re hoping that we’re on a downswing, that this kind of thing isn’t going to happen for a few years, but climate change has kind of made everything a guessing game. We’re gambling with people’s lives,” he said.
And that gamble only gets riskier with five other creeks in the proposed national park area, said Knodel.
“The directors for the areas that are affected have not been included in any of the (park) stakeholder meetings,” he said. “And we’re struggling to make sure that we are included in any of the next discussions and consultations and negotiations just for the reason that there are a lot of things that haven’t been brought to the forefront.”
He says a stipulation in legislation for national parks prevents any mitigation work, such as that suggested by the Ecora report, being done on park land.
“It hasn’t really sunk in just how big a deal this is yet,” said Knodel.
