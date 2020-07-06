Council taking public questions again
Ask them anything – as long as it relates to something on the agenda.
A formal system is now in place to once again allow the public to ask questions of Penticton city council at its meetings. Starting tonight, anyone with a question related to something on the agenda can email their query to mayor@penticton.ca prior to the end of the meeting.
Council has been meeting electronically since March, and public participation had been limited to following the live-stream, except for at public hearings, for which there are now protocols in place to allow limited in-person attendance.