Three projects slated for Summerland have received early budget approval to give staff a chance to get started on them.
Upgrades to the district’s landfill, including an additional scale and improvements to the recycling depot and entrance, are estimated to cost $500,000 and were green-lighted by council at its meeting Monday.
The idea originally stemmed from a lease agreement with Cantex-Okanagan Ltd. for the gravel pit in 2014. Cantex suggested adding its own weigh scale at the entrance if the district would be interested in splitting installation costs.
Director of works and utilities Kris Johnson said Cantex would be responsible for approximately $97,000 for the additional scale and upgrades to the scale house.
A second project slated to begin in the spring is the addition of electrical kiosks at Memorial Park that will provide electricity to vendors while keeping cars from parking on the grass during major events.
At $40,000, lead time for materials is estimated at 10-12 weeks plus installation, making early budget approval necessary in order to have the kiosks installed before Action Fest in June.
Finally, $500,000 will be put aside for roadwork on Doherty Avenue, plans for which have yet to be finalized. Johnson said there’s consideration for widening the road to 9.2 or 11 metres.
The work will extend from Doherty Avenue and Bathville Road from Prairie Valley Road to the Princeton-Summerland Highway.
All of the projects are contained in the district’s 2020 budget, the rest of which is still working its way through the approval process.
