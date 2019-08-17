Hundreds gathered Saturday afternoon as the annual Pow Wow Between the Lakes danced through its second day.
The three-day competition at the Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School on the Penticton Indian Band Reserve draws people from across Western Canada and the United States.
The event is hosted by the Four Seasons Cultural Society, and director Grace Greyeyes said it’s a time of healing.
“We were having trouble with the Residential Schools, and other things that happened to our people when they were young,” she explained. “But they’re all coming back and they’re working to continue to heal themselves and be a good family.
“When you get on that floor, that’s our sacred place. You’re asking the Creator to help you.”
Greyeyes stressed the importance of the intergenerational aspect of the Pow Wow.
“It’s something we’re working on to get our kids doing what we’re doing today,” she explained. “We’re trying to get them to feel better about themselves and remember that this is a healing time for everyone.”
She said Friday saw a bit of rain, but when she looked to the sky and saw the face of an ancestor smiling on them, the clouds cleared and the weather has been perfect ever since.
Penticton city Coun. Katie Robinson was in attendance, and said she was blown away by the event.
“The cultural aspect of it alone is worth everybody coming up and seeing,” she said. “It’s all the different tribes, and they all bring something a little different.
“It’s kind of mind-blowing to watch it all.”
Robinson said it was nice seeing children with their parents and grandparents attending, dancing, and “just enjoying their culture.”
The Pow Wow Between The Lakes wraps up tomorrow. Vendors and a concession stand are on site.Admission is $5, and children under five are free.
