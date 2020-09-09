Pity the schedule-makers trying to arrange the 30-game regular season planned by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.
League organizers this week unveiled the cohorts – groups of three or four teams – that will play against each other in a bid to keep bubbles small and comply with provincial health guidelines.
“In order to provide an equitable travel schedule and maximize the number of potential opponents, the season will be split into two phases for clubs participating in four-team cohorts and three phases for those clubs in three-team cohorts,” the league explained in a press release.
The start of phase one will begin with the regular season on Nov. 13 and run Dec. 19, after which the league will shut down for a two-week Christmas break. During phase one, clubs will play a total of 12 games within their respective cohorts.
Phase two will be begin Jan. 2 with newly shuffled cohorts. Clubs in the four-team cohorts will spend the rest of the season in those groups and play a total of 18 games – six against each opponent – with the regular season set to conclude Feb. 27.
Clubs in three-team cohorts will play a total of eight games – four against each opponent – through Jan. 23, then take another two-week break. The three-team cohorts will then be switched up for another eight games. Each club will conclude the regular season with two additional games against regional opponents for a total of 30 contests.
The playoff structure will be announced at a later date, and the league warns the plan could change at any time due to health orders. The regular season schedule has not yet been released.
The league announced previously the 100 Mile House Wranglers, Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Spokane Braves will all sit out the season, and games will be played without fans in the stands.
The cohorts that will be in place to start the regular season Nov. 13 are:
1. Columbia Valley Rockies, Creston Valley Thundercats, Fernie Ghostriders and Kimberley Dynamiters.
2. Castlegar Rebels, Grand Forks Border Bruins, Nelson Leafs and Osoyoos Coyotes.
3. Kelowna Chiefs, Princeton Posse and Summerland Steam.
4. Golden Rockets, Revelstoke Grizzlies and Sicamous Eagles.
5. Chase Heat, Kamloops Storm and North Okanagan Knights.