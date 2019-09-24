The Oliver Community Theatre Society has gained major financial support through a Community Presenters Assistance grant.
For the second year in a row, the theatre was successful in its application and will receive $11,000 to cover presentation costs for the 2019-2020 Season. The funds not only help pay artist fees, but also allow the society to keep ticket prices affordable.
The presentation slate has been expanded this year and includes a wide variety of acts, from Red Sky Performance, an Indigenous dance company to Canada’s Ballet Jorgen’s “Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet.”
Three other exciting and diverse shows coming this spring will be announced in the next few months.
The support received from the Community Presenters Assistance Grant is especially important for the Family ShowTime series, which will offer a fifth show this year.
Tickets and information for all of the events at Venables Theatre can be found at www.venablestheatre.ca
