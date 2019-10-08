The author of a new book that pokes fun at British Columbia will be in Kelowna on Oct. 31.
Humour writer and playwright Ian Ferguson will be signing copies of The Survival Guide to British Columbia at Mosaic Books downtown from noon to 3 p.m.
Ferguson offers advice for newcomers on how to avoid dangers that await in the form of natural and unnatural disasters (from wildfires to hockey riots), bad fashion, bizarre political scandals and sensitive social divides.
Topics covered include tips for getting around, what to wear, how to talk, where to live, what to eat and how to make friends.
Special features include a cultural map of B.C., the Survival Guide to British Columbia Quiz, and a Snakes and Ladders game for pipeline developers.
