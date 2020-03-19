B.C. pharmacists are reminding people that they’ve been granted special permission to provide emergency prescription refills during the COIVD-19 pandemic.
“This allows healthy British Columbians to practise safe social distancing while also freeing up medical professionals to treat more urgent patients,” the College of Pharmacists of B.C. says in a press release.
“The college recommends no more than a single month’s supply, but patients should speak to their pharmacist about their personal health situation, and their pharmacist can recommend an appropriate supply of medications.
“Patients with compromised immune systems or who have an increased risk of more severe outcomes from COVID-19 may want to refill their prescriptions now so that they do not have to go to a pharmacy or clinic if they do become sick.”