A freshly installed board in in place to direct the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce for 2020-21.
The 14-person board consists of six directors in the second year of their two-year terms, plus eight new directors elected at the March 4 annual general meeting.
Directors will elect a new executive at a special meeting March 11. The board consists of: Matthew Baran (Ooknakane Friendship Centre); Spencer Brown (Brown Benefits); Colton Cheney (Prospera Credit Union); Nicole Clark (Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen); Daryl Clarke (independent); Dale Cory (Penticton Vees); Jason Cox (The People’s Soda Co.); Lyndie Hill (Hoodoo Adventure Co.); Jonathan McGraw (BDO Canada LLP); Scott McKinney (McKinney’s Wine Wagon); Paul McPhail (McPhail Kilt Makers); Joseph Seiler (Your Natural Edge Success Coaching); Lee Smith (Kettle Valley Memorial); and Marlene Trenholm (Penticton Women in Business).