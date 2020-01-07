A pending 2.9% tax increase for Penticton property owners this year is one step closer to reality, after council Tuesday gave first three readings to its new five-year financial plan.
The plan was crafted after three days of deliberations in December, and now just requires final reading, which is expected at council’s next meeting Jan. 21.
Tax rates won’t be set until April, but the owner of an average $500,000 home is expected to pay about $73 this year, while the owner of an average $1.2-million commercial property would shell out another $870.
The 2020 budget forecasts total revenue of $141.5 million, about $59.5 million of which would come from taxes. General operating expenses are expected to ring in at $74.9 million.
