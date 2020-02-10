The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
9:55 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton, Motor-vehicle incident.
10:38 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. First medical response.
10:42 a.m. Highway 3A, Keremeos. Assist other agency.
11:14 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
6:18 p.m. Eastside Road, Okanagan Falls. Public service.
7:51 p.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
9:52 p.m. College Road, Summerland. Public service.
9:01 p.m. Noyes Road, Summerland. First medical response.
Monday
6:08 a.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Alarm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.